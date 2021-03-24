UK backs North Sea in return for “climate compatibility” checks
The British government has backed the North Sea by choosing to impose “climate compatibility” checks on new projects instead of an outright ban on new drilling. Westminster has cut a deal with the North Sea industry which commits to cutting its emissions by 50% by the end of this decade, according to reports. At the same time, a joint investment deal worth US$16bn is to support some 40,000 jobs in the North Sea. It is described by the government as a landmark deal. The UK’s business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, claimed the deal sends a clear message that the UK is a nation of clean energy, and, it won’t leave oil and gas workers behind. Greenpeace, meanwhile, called the development a “colossal failure in climate leadership”. “Instead of finding ways to prop up this volatile and polluting sector, a better proposition for workers and communities would be for the government to confirm a ban on new licences, and put all its energies into a nationwide programme of retraining, reskilling and investment in renewables and green infrastructure,” said Greenpeace UK spokesperson Mel Evans.Full Article