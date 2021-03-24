Boris Johnson says the UK's vaccine success was due to 'greed' and 'capitalism'
Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a private meeting that "the reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed."Full Article
Published
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a private meeting that "the reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed."Full Article
Shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised comments reportedly made by Boris Johnson that the success of the UK's vaccine..
Boris Johnson is facing a tough end-of-term interrogation on COVID-19 by senior MPs after claiming the UK is making progress a year..