GameStop stock sinks 17% after quarterly earnings and revenue miss expectations
Published
GameStop shares fell after the video game retailer turned in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's targets.Full Article
Published
GameStop shares fell after the video game retailer turned in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's targets.Full Article
A hefty tax benefit helped drive GameStop’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit sharply higher, but the video-game retailer’s sales..