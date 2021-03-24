Marvin Cos, Anderson Windows hiring 1,500 during housing boom

The housing demand and explosion in home renovations are creating a huge demand for windows and doors — and two local manufacturers are looking to add about 1,500 workers combined. Bayport-based Andersen Windows wants to add 1,000 people and Warroad-based Marvin Cos. is looking to add 500 people, according to a Star Tribune report. Anderson will offer signing bonuses and on-the-job training to some people, according to the story. Anderson wants to hire 250 production workers at its plants…