KC bar, burger joint offer deals for customers who get Covid-19 vaccine

As more people become eligible for Covid-19 shots and some residents begin returning to restaurants, some businesses in the metro are incentivizing those with vaccine cards to return by offering them special deals. The specials vary between length and criteria, but they all have one thing in common: You need to provide proof that you are vaccinated against Covid-19. Specific to Kansas City, Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill is offering a buy-one-get-one burger deal. Anyone who shows up with a Covid-19…