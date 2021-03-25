National publication ranks Bham coffee shop among top 15 across the U.S.

A coffee shop with two locations in Birmingham has been ranked among the best in the nation. Far & Wide has listed Revelator Coffee Company 12th on its list of 15 most popular coffee roasters and shops in the U.S., and its recommended “must have brew” is the Misfit House Blend. “Sometimes, it seems that the West Coast and the Northeast have all the coffee roasting action going on. The Revelator Coffee Company proves that that's not really the case,” the publication said. “The company…