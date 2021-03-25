Washington to expand Covid vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older by May 1

All Washingtonians 16 and older will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccinations starting May 1, the Washington State Department of Health said Wednesday. The state is currently in Phase 1B tier 2 of its vaccine rollout, which widened the eligibility pool to include people such as teachers and certain high-risk critical workers. Eligibility is opening up to restaurant workers and workers in congregate settings at the end of the month, Gov. Jay Inslee said last week. The latest move comes in response…