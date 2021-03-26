Nissan-Renault rift at center of Japanese trial of American

TOKYO (AP) — The trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly in a Tokyo court is increasingly focusing on a rift between Nissan Motor Co. and its French alliance partner.



Kelly, an American, was arrested with former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in November 2018 and has been charged with under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. He says he is innocent and was merely trying to find legal ways to pay Ghosn, who was dispatched by Renault to help turn Nissan around in the late 1990s.



Kelly’s chief defense lawyer Yoichi Kitamura questioned Hiroki Kobayashi, a partner at Latham & Watkins, Friday in the Tokyo District Court about an investigation of Ghosn and on Nissan’s relations with Renault SA of France that the international law firm conducted on Nissan's behalf.



Kobayashi declined to answer many questions, citing attorney-client privilege. But he confirmed that the law firm had investigated the relationship between the two alliance partners.



In testimony earlier this month, Hitoshi Kawaguchi, formerly in charge of communications at Nissan Motor Co., said he feared that Ghosn planned to try to integrate Nissan and Renault to make the relationship “irreversible.”



Kawaguchi said he worried about Nissan's lopsided relationship with Renault and about possible French government influence on the alliance. The French government owns 15% of Renault, which owns 44% of Nissan. Nissan owns 15% of Renault but has no voting rights.



Kawaguchi feared Ghosn would set up a holding company, and Nissan and Renault would remain separate in name only, losing their identities. He also sought help from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who at the time was the chief government spokesman. Suga apparently took little action.



“My only goal was to protect Nissan,” Kawaguchi told the court...