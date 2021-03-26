Peeps, Pepsi partner for limited edition marshmallow-flavored soda for Easter

Peeps-flavored Pepsi.  We’ll say it again: Peeps-flavored Pepsi.  The Philadelphia-area candy company behind Peeps is partnering with Pepsi to make a marshmallow-flavored cola.  The partnership, called PEPSI x PEEPS, will be a limited-edition drop that interested sippers can only get by participating in a social media sweepstakes. If you want to get your hands on a three-can pack of the Peeps Pepsi, you'll need to post photos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and…

