Peeps, Pepsi partner for limited edition marshmallow-flavored soda for Easter

Peeps-flavored Pepsi. We’ll say it again: Peeps-flavored Pepsi. The Philadelphia-area candy company behind Peeps is partnering with Pepsi to make a marshmallow-flavored cola. The partnership, called PEPSI x PEEPS, will be a limited-edition drop that interested sippers can only get by participating in a social media sweepstakes. If you want to get your hands on a three-can pack of the Peeps Pepsi, you'll need to post photos on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and…