Asda workers win key appeal in UK equal pay fight
Published
Supreme Court rules shop workers are free to pursue fight to gain equal pay with warehouse staff.Full Article
Published
Supreme Court rules shop workers are free to pursue fight to gain equal pay with warehouse staff.Full Article
Asda bosses have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight with store workers.More than 40,000 Asda store workers, about two-thirds of..
More than 44,000 Asda workers have won the latest leg of their equal pay claim with bosses through a Supreme Court ruling, paving..