Finally: H-E-B to expand in Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas supermarket giant H-E-B, which has dominated the southern half of Texas for decades, is moving into North Texas with two locations next fall. The brand is launching its stores in Frisco and Plano, both slated to open in fall 2022, a Friday release said, strengthening its Dallas-Fort Worth presence which up until now has only included its subsidiary companies like Central Market. “This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of…