Milwaukee Film creates new Cultures and Communities initiative
Local nonprofit Milwaukee Film announced a new Cultures and Communities initiative that will work on showcasing different cultural perspectives, experiences and representations through its films and programming. About seven years ago, Milwaukee Film's chief innovation officer Geraud Blanks and Donte McFadden created Milwaukee Film's Black Lens. Then Milwaukee Film's Cine Sin Fronteras program was developed followed by its GenreQueer program. "We were building what people might call cultural programs,"…Full Article