Beverly Cleary, a Portland original who entertained readers throughout the world, dies at 104

Beverly Cleary, one of the city's best-known — and most beloved — authors, has died at the age of 104. HarperCollins, which published Cleary's series of books centering on the precocious Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins and other Northeast Klickitat Street denizens, said Cleary died Thursday. Ramona and the others in her circle — including her dog Ribsy — are immortalized in a series of statues in Grant Park, near where the books are set. Cleary received several accolades over the years,…