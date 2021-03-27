Milwaukee Brewers sponsors stayed with team through pandemic, office staff returns

Nearly all the Milwaukee Brewers sponsors remained on board through the difficult 2020 season — with some agreeing to contract adjustments — and the vast majority of the team’s front-office staff have returned to in-person work, says president of business operations Rick Schlesinger. Schlesinger, during a Friday press conference at American Family Field, declined to disclose the amount of the Brewers’ financial loss in 2020. The Brewers couldn’t sell tickets for the pandemic-shortened…