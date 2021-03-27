Milwaukee Brewers sponsors stayed with team through pandemic, office staff returns

Milwaukee Brewers sponsors stayed with team through pandemic, office staff returns

bizjournals

Published

Nearly all the Milwaukee Brewers sponsors remained on board through the difficult 2020 season — with some agreeing to contract adjustments — and the vast majority of the team’s front-office staff have returned to in-person work, says president of business operations Rick Schlesinger. Schlesinger, during a Friday press conference at American Family Field, declined to disclose the amount of the Brewers’ financial loss in 2020. The Brewers couldn’t sell tickets for the pandemic-shortened…

Full Article