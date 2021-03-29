Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed
After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.Full Article
Incredible aerial footage shows 369 vessels — carrying up to $13.73 billion worth of goods — waiting to pass through the Suez..
Suez Canal salvage teams are alternating between dredging and tugging as they continue to try to dislodge a massive container ship..