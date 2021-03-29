French pharma firm faces verdict for deadly diet pill

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court will deliver its verdict Monday in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals, ruling whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths.



Accused of favoring profits over patients’ lives, Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. They allege that the company allowed the drug, called Mediator, to be widely and irresponsibly prescribed as a diet pill — with deadly consequences. Servier says it didn’t know about the drug’s risks.



The exceptional trial ran from September 2019 to July 2020, with a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It was spread across five rooms at the Paris courthouse, connected by video link. Nearly 400 lawyers worked on the case.



Servier was tried for manslaughter, involuntary injury, fraud, influence trading and other charges. Investigating magistrates concluded that Servier for decades covered up Mediator’s effects on patients. France's national medicines agency is also suspected of colluding in masking the drug's dangers.



Prosecutors asked for nearly 15 million euros (nearly $18 million) in fines for Servier, and a three-year prison sentence and 278,000-euro fine for the only surviving Servier executive accused of involvement, Dr. Jean-Philippe Seta.



In addition, the 6,500 plaintiffs want a total of 1 billion euros in damages.



Lawyers for Servier argued that the company wasn’t aware of the risks associated with Mediator before 2009, and said the company never pretended it was a diet pill. They have asked for an acquittal.



In the 33 years that Mediator was on the market, it was suspected in...