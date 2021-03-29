Oil drops after Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal is refloated
Published
The Suez authorities said the enormous ship, which has been snarling up world trade, had been refloated and would hopefully soon be moved.Full Article
Published
The Suez authorities said the enormous ship, which has been snarling up world trade, had been refloated and would hopefully soon be moved.Full Article
The giant container ship has been stuck for a week, blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways.
Egypt’s president orders preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship’s cargo as teams struggle to free it.