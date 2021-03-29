‘It’s Complicated’ podcast: The ‘game changing’ moment for the Atlanta Beltline

When Atlanta BeltLine Inc. set out to build a 22-mile loop around intown communities, it didn’t count on the Great Recession or a global pandemic. Now, with nine years until the project’s completion deadline, organizers are getting “very aggressive” in finding revenue to make up for lost time, and to finish building the multi-use trail that is one of the nation’s largest urban redevelopment programs. One new source is a tax increase on businesses and apartment landlords near the Beltline. “This…