Moo Inc. pivots from business cards to U.S.-made paper masks

After sales of business cards took a hit because of stay-at-home orders, a British printing services company with its U.S. headquarters in Boston has found a way to drive revenue by pivoting to another paper-based product. Moo Inc. has started selling non-surgical paper face masks that it touts as sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic masks. "Moo designed these masks for businesses and nonprofits: offices, universities, retailers, grocery stores, travel providers, eventually event organizers,…