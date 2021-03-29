U.S. mortgage rates jump again

U.S. mortgage rates once again rose this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.17% for the week ending March 25 — up from 3.09% last week. Over a month ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.50%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “During the course of the pandemic, ‘home’ has become more important than ever. As a result, strong purchase…