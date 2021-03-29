Predictmedix announces plans to list on the tech-ladden NASDAQ exchange

Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) announced plans to list on the tech-heavy NASDAQ stock exchange on Monday. In a move to advance the listing, the healthcare-focused artificial intelligence company said it had appointed investment bank Kingswood Capital Markets to help it uplist and grow its business. Kingswood has collectively financed over $50 billion in public and private capital markets and provides strategic solutions to clients across a wide spectrum of industries, according to Toronto-based Predictmedix. READ: Predictmedix signs letter of intent to buy coronavirus screening platform developer Symp2Pass in $5M deal “The importance of the engagement with Kingswood cannot be overstated as we continue to execute our growth strategies towards becoming a leader in AI-Healthcare,” Predictmedix CEO Rahul Kushwash said in a statement. “We appointed Kingswood for its track record of being a strategic partner for companies in the technology and healthcare verticals. A strategic round of financing and an anticipated NASDAQ listing will be monumental in enabling Predictmedix to execute on its vision and get access to greater capital markets with influential investors.” Kushwash added that the move comes at a significant time for both the company and the world as whole. “The pandemic has shown us clearly how underprepared we are in dealing with crises,” Kushwash said. “Our mission at Predictmedix has always been to eliminate the systemic cracks in our system to become the first line of defence in workplace health and safety.” Predictmedix is an artificial intelligence company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. Currently it is developing screening tools for infectious diseases such as coronavirus (COVID-19). Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas