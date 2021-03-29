New deal grows Nationwide's professional sports sponsorships
Nationwide is expanding its presence in sports sponsorship by joining the National Women’s Soccer League as an official partner. Nationwide will become the league’s first exclusive insurance partner, and it comes as a growing list of national sponsors step up to grow women’s soccer and the league’s footprint in North America. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nationwide said it is a multi-year partnership. “Nationwide is proud to partner with this dynamic and diverse league…Full Article