Jurors shown video at ex-officer's trial in George Floyd's death
Published
Nine minutes and 29 seconds — the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement last May, says prosecutor Jerry BlackwellFull Article
Published
Nine minutes and 29 seconds — the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the pavement last May, says prosecutor Jerry BlackwellFull Article
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ‘squeezed life out of’ George Floyd, the prosecution claims in opening statements as..
Opening statements began in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd's death.