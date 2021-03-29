Sheetz looking to recruit thousands of employees companywide as part of hiring day event

Altoona-based Sheetz Inc., a restaurant and convenience store chain with stores throughout the mid-Atlantic, announced it plans to hire up to 2,800 employees companywide as part of its March 31 hiring day event. Full- and part-time positions will be available, the company said, all of which will come with "competitive pay and benefits packages" including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, and vacation time, among…