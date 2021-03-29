Highmark buys naming rights for Bills Stadium

Bills Stadium will soon have a new name. WGRZ has confirmed that the Bills Stadium naming rights have been awarded to Highmark. Highmark took over HealthNow, which operated in Western New York under the BlueCross BlueShield of WNY umbrella. In July 2020, New Era Cap Co. asked the Buffalo Bills to be released from its naming right and sponsorship deals with the team. The stadium in Orchard Park was then given the temporary name of Bills Stadium, until the team found a new naming rights partner. Related…