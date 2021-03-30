Highmark buys naming rights for Bills Stadium

A Highmark Health subsidiary will take over naming rights of the Buffalo Bills' home, which will now be known as Highmark Stadium. Financial terms of the deal weren't announced, but the Sports Business Journal said the Bills had been marketing the naming rights for $6 million a year, and the previous naming sponsor, hat manufacturer New Era, had been paying $4 million a year. This is the first major sports naming deal for Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, which entered the New York market earlier…