S&P/ASX 200 dips as Queensland reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) fell 0.53% to 6,763.5 by 2.03 pm with the iron ore miners, Big Four banks and biotech CSL Ltd (ASX:CSL) all lower. Telstra (ASX:TLS) was an exception with the stock hitting a 12-month high of $3.47. The teleco was last trading 1.18% higher at $3.43. Brisbane lockdown Greater Brisbane has entered a three-day lockdown last night. There were 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Queensland, eight of which were locally acquired on 14,000 tests. There have been no new cases in New South Wales, but there are fears the virus-free streak may not last. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) (+8.25%), Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (+12.41%), Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (+8.70%), Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX: ASX:KWR) (+9.09%), Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) (+8.11%) and Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) (+8.70%). Proactive news headlines: Oklo Resources delivers maiden resource estimate of 668,500 ounces at Dandoko project in west Mali Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) (FRA:JYA) has delivered a “robust” initial JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate at its flagship Dandoko Gold Project in west Mali. Australian Vanadium leveraged to Bryah Resources bonanza gold grades from Gabanintha Project Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) (OTCMKTS:ATVVF) (FRA:JT71) welcomes Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH) results from gold assaying of a further 247 drill samples from 17 holes from Gabanintha Project within the Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia's Mid-West. Arrow Minerals about to start drilling copper-gold VMS targets at Stricklands Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) will start reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its Strickland volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in Western Australia in April 2021. Caspin Resources readies for maiden diamond drilling at Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project next month Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is preparing to begin a maiden diamond drilling program at the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project north of Perth in Western Australia in mid-April. Strategic Elements passes another milestone with self-charging battery cells able to be bent 2,000 times Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved another milestone with its self-charging battery technology fabricated onto a flexible textile cloth and mechanically bent more than 2,000 times. Moho Resources lifts East Sampson Dam gold potential with new high-grade zones identified Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has located additional high-grade gold zones at the northern end of the East Simpson Dam (ESD) prospect during phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) infill and extension resource definition drilling. AVZ Minerals long-term offtake deal with Yibin Tianyi Lithium takes allocation of annual SC6 production from Manono Project to 80% AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has secured a strategic, long-term offtake partner agreement with Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co Ltd for the supply of spodumene concentrate (SC6) from the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC. Kin Mining's resource definition drill results up to 8 metres at 14.9 g/t at Cardinia Hill boost deposit potential Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has received wide, high-grade assay results from initial reverse circulation and diamond resource definition drilling at Cardinia Hill deposit of its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia. Kazia Therapeutics enters one of world’s largest pharma markets through Chinese licensing deal for paxalisib with Simcere Pharmaceutical Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA) (NASDAQ:KZIA) (FRA:NV9) has entered into a licensing agreement with Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (HKSE:2096) to develop and commercialise Kazia’s investigational new drug, paxalisib, in Greater China. GTI Resources gears up to explore historical gold and uranium assets in the near-term GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has set its near-term sights on exploration at its gold and uranium assets in Western Australia and the United states respectively.