Condor Gold announces "encouraging' results from drilling in Northern Starter Pit of La India

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR; TSX:COG) said it completed the first 40 drill holes on the La India starter pit infill drilling programme in Nicaragua and that drill results from the Northern Starter Pit include two significant intercepts. Drill hole LIDC406 intersected 17.90 metres at 3.27 grammes a tonne (g/t) gold, including 2.1 metres at 15.1 g/t gold, while LIDC412 intersected 7.65 metres at 3.55 g/t. The result from LIDC406 “is highly encouraging and adds considerable confidence to the geological model, the mineral resource and reserve calculation and mine plan”, said chairman and chief executive Mark Child. Assay results for only six drill holes, all located at the northern end of the Northern Starter Pit, have been received to date. About 2,170 metres have been drilled so far and around 1,400 metres of drilling remains to be completed of the current drill programme.