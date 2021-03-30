Easter spending expected to get a boost from vaccines, stimulus

Between spring clothes and Easter candy and gifts, consumer spending is expected to blossom this season, spurred by federal stimulus payments, Covid-19 vaccinations and warmer weather. The National Retail Federation projects the highest average Easter spending on record. Consumers are expected to spend on gifts, food and candy this year, averaging $179.70 per person — welcome news for retailers and brands, after pandemic lockdowns crushed Easter spending in 2020. About 80% of Americans plan…