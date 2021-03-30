Twins outline plans for next week's home opener

The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday announced plans for next Thursday's home opener, which will bring fans back to Target Field for the first time since Oct. 7, 2019. The Twins will seat guests in pods of exactly two or four contiguous seats, with a minimum distance of six feet between pods in all directions. Ticket sales are restricted to one purchaser per pod. Fans entering the stadium will need to pass a health screening upon entering and must wear masks at all times when in the ballpark, unless…