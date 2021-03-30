Business First welcomes Matthew Narvaiz as its newest reporter

If 6-year-old me knew that I’d be working as a reporter covering business as an adult, he wouldn’t believe it. And in my home city of Albuquerque? No way. But 16 years later, here I am — starting a new journey as a reporter with Albuquerque Business First, covering energy and whatever else comes my way. Which leads me to how I got here in the first place. From the time I can remember thinking about a career, I always knew I wanted to work as a reporter — not as a writer, per se, but as…