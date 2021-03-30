Atlanta's Sonar Software raises $12M to triple team and expand collaboration capabilities

Sonar Software, a tech stack management startup, raised a $12 million Series A to triple its 25-person team and make its product more collaborative. San Francisco’s Craft Ventures led the round, with participation from Slack, Valor EP, Parade VC and SalesLoft CEO Kyle Porter. The round brings Sonar’s total funds to $15.7 million, according to a news release. Sonar, founded in October 2018, gives product developers a blueprint for how software changes may affect other aspects of…