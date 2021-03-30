Elon Musk teases major growth plans, donations for Texas' Rio Grande Valley

Elon Musk teases major growth plans, donations for Texas' Rio Grande Valley

bizjournals

Published

SpaceX and Tesla Inc. co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, in a series of tweets on March 30, teased his intention to give up to $30 million to entities in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, along with plans to grow his enterprise's presence there. "Please consider moving to Starbase or [the] greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas and encourage friends to do so," Musk wrote, adding that there is a growing need at his space-focused rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, for "engineers, technicians,…

Full Article