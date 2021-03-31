White Sox install self-sanitizing diaper changing table from Chicago startup

A Chicago startup that's created a self-sanitizing diaper changing table is getting a boost from the Chicago White Sox just ahead of opening day. Pluie, a startup that makes diaper-changing tables that can clean themselves using UV-C light, has installed a self-sanitizing station inside Guaranteed Rate Field. Pluie is located in the White Sox Mothers’ Nursing Room near Section 352. The room aims to provide a relaxing space for breastfeeding women, including comfortable chairs, electrical outlets…