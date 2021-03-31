Drew Barrymore to launch magazine

Drew Barrymore is adding publisher to her growing list of occupations. WWD reports that Barrymore, who began her career as a child actress, will launch a new quarterly lifestyle magazine called "Drew." Barrymore, 46, has long embraced lifestyle brands as she has grown older and expanded into producing. She will be featured on the cover of each edition. “I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old,” she said, according to The Daily Beast. “I have a picture…