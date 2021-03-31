VW 'sorry' for early April Fool's Day Voltswagen PR stunt
Published
Volkswagen has apologised for "any confusion", admitting that an electric car PR stunt on Tuesday 30 March was an attempt at an April Fool's Joke.Full Article
Published
Volkswagen has apologised for "any confusion", admitting that an electric car PR stunt on Tuesday 30 March was an attempt at an April Fool's Joke.Full Article
VW's claimed new US moniker emphasises its commitment to a green future but the execution is clumsy
When news of a..
VW's clumsy attempt to showcase its commitment to a green future didn't have the desired impact
When news of a leaked..