Tech Megatrend ETF rebalances to focus on more blockchain stocks

The HAN-GINS Tech Megatrend Equal Weight UCITS ETF (LON:ITEP, NYSE:ITEK) is targeting growth in the blockchain sub-sector after rebalancing to include 11 new blockchain holdings from two before. One of eight subthemes, blockchain now represents approximately 13% of the ETF. Until recently there weren’t enough companies that qualified in the blockchain sub-sector for inclusion in the ETF, said Anthony Ginsberg, who co-created the ETF alongside platform provider HANetf. He said having 11 holdings positions the ETF “to benefit from the increased interest in not only cryptocurrencies but in related areas such as the mining and administration of cryptos plus the growing use of secure digital ledgers globally in a wide variety of fields”. The ETF, which has already delivered growth of nearly 20% in the past three months and 84% in the past 12 months, has added holdings in RIOT Blockchain, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners in North America; Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp, which has developed data verification and security suites services using blockchain alongside its battery management system for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions; Marathon Digital Holdings, a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies; and Bitcoin Group, which operates Europe’s largest Bitcoin marketplace with nearly a million customers. Other holdings include Northern Data AG; Voyager Digital Ltd; HIVE Blockchain Technologies; Argo Blockchain PLC; Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd; Hut 8 Mining Corp. Diginex Ltd; Bitfarms Limited/Canada; and DMG Blockchain Sol.