Gov. Andy Beshear sets date to fully open Kentucky vaccination access
The move comes ahead of Cardinal Stadium opening up a huge vaccination site that will administer 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination per day.Full Article
Gov. Andy Beshear says that as of Monday, March 22, all Kentuckians age 50-years-old and above can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.