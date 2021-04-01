How to switch into the construction industry mid-career or start your career journey in construction (podcast)

It’s never too late to decide what you want to be when you grow up, even if you’re midway through your career. Depending on what you’re looking for, there are a variety of options in the construction industry, and switching careers may be easier than you think. In this podcast, three industry professionals dive into what a career path in construction looks like and the training available for the mid- and entry-level workforce. Participants in this panel discussion include Latoya Goree,…