What has changed in the construction industry over the past year? (podcast)

The construction industry has seen significant shifts over the past 12 months, especially in terms of project management and project engineering. One major challenge is the disruption to the supply chain and building materials distribution, according to Trevor Littlejohn, senior project manager at PARIC, in this podcast. Listen as Littlejohn shares more about: Why certain materials have been so hard to come by. Scheduling concerns due to shutdowns and quarantined personnel. Pivots that construction…