Liberty Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has promised thousands of UK workers facing uncertainty after the collapse of lender Greensill that he will not close any of its plants.Full Article
Liberty Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta tells workers: no plants will close 'under my watch'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liberty Steel boss: Plants won't shut on my watch
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Metal tycoon Sanjeev Gupta is racing to refinance his business after his financial..
BBC Local News
Gupta: Liberty Steel plants won't shut on my watch'
BBC Local News: Tees -- Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is racing to refinance after his financial backer collapsed.
BBC Local News