Liberty Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta tells workers: no plants will close 'under my watch'

Liberty Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta tells workers: no plants will close 'under my watch'

Sky News

Published

Liberty Steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has promised thousands of UK workers facing uncertainty after the collapse of lender Greensill that he will not close any of its plants.

Full Article