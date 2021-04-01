Sony Music acquires Paul Simon's back catalogue for an undisclosed sum

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon has sold his back catalogue to Sony Music Publishing for an undisclosed sum. The 79-year-old retired from touring in 2018 and by selling the rights to his songs is following in the footsteps of folk-rock contemporaries such as Bob Dylan and Neil Young. “I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the publishing side as well,” Simon said in a statement.