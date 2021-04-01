Health officer suspended for vaccine jab to Minister B.C. Patil at home
Published
In the wake of the controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil getting himself inoculated in the comforts of his home at Hirekerur in grosFull Article
Published
In the wake of the controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil getting himself inoculated in the comforts of his home at Hirekerur in grosFull Article
The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 27 as the vaccines minister says the over-70s could begin getting..