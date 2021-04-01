Cruise ships sail away from South Florida, unable to embark passengers a year later

Celebrity Apex, the newest ship from Miami-based Celebrity Cruises, docked at Port Everglades mid-2020 in preparation for fall and winter cruises. But it sailed away from South Florida last week with only its crew. Instead, it will embark vacationers from Greece in June. Those in the industry who are eager to see cruises resume from the U.S. say it's the latest example of how the tri-county area, once home to the busiest tourism ports in the world, loses business to other regions. In response…