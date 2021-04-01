Wall Street kicked April off with a milestone Thursday, as a tech company rally helped drive the S&P 500 past the 4,000 mark for the first time.The benchmark index finished 1.2 per cent higher a day after closing out the first three...Full Article
Wall Street surge: S&P 500 pushes past 4000 points for first time
