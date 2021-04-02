Southeast Permanente Medical Group president: Pandemic has been 'a marathon'

Dr. Mary Wilson serves as the executive medical director and president for The Southeast Permanente Medical Group (TSPMG), one of Georgia's largest multi-specialty medical groups with more than 800 clinicians caring for more than 300,000 Kaiser Permanente members. The group operates a network of 26 medical offices and specialty centers as well as four contracted hospitals, Emory University Midtown, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Prior to her…