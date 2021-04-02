Software company sues IBM and Red Hat, claiming they 'conspired' to 'crush' competitors

A software firm is suing Red Hat and its parent company, IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM), claiming they “conspired to illegally corner a market and crush competition.” In a copyright infringement and antitrust lawsuit filed Wednesday in a district court in the Virgin Islands, software firm Xinuous claims IBM “stole” its intellectual property “and used that stolen property to build and sell a product to compete with Xinuous itself.” “Xinuos’s copyright allegations merely rehash the stale…