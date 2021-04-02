Wells Fargo calls for Election Day national holiday as it takes a stand on voting rights

Wells Fargo called for the creation of Federal Election Day as a national holiday to highlight the importance of the right to vote. Such a holiday could also make it easier for more Americans to vote. “Wells Fargo supports the right of every American to exercise their voice by voting. This is a key pillar of our democracy and we oppose legislation that attempts to limit this right or is discriminatory in nature,” CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement Thursday. “We also encourage Congress…