Suez Canal close to clearing backlog after ship dislodged
Published
The Suez Canal said on Friday it was close to clearing a backlog of shipping that built up when a giant container ship was grounded in the waterway.Full Article
Published
The Suez Canal said on Friday it was close to clearing a backlog of shipping that built up when a giant container ship was grounded in the waterway.Full Article
(MENAFN - FxPro) class=content id=press_release_tab_2>Egyptian authorities may seek over $1 billion in damages for helping to clear..
(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Suez (Egypt)- Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week..