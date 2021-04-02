State police issue another round of violation and warning notices to Pittsburgh businesses relating to Covid-19 mitigation efforts
Published
Pennsylvania State Police issued another round of Covid-19 violation notices and warnings to Pittsburgh-area businesses, according to a new report from officers with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement Bureau. State police filed the most recent set of warnings and notices between the dates of March 29 through March 31. According to its latest report, state police officers issued one violation notice and five warnings relating to Covid-19 mitigation efforts throughout the Pittsburgh metro.…Full Article